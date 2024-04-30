Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

