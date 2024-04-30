NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.68

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.68 and traded as high as C$12.89. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 244,049 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5681818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$75,000,000.00. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

