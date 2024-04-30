NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $550,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

