NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $877.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $857.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $272.40 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

