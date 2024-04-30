Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.63

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.63 and traded as low as $24.38. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 7,472 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,438.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $74,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

