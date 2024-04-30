Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.31. Omeros shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 197,438 shares.

Get Omeros alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omeros

Omeros Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Omeros by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.