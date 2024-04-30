ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.64

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.62. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 355,187 shares changing hands.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ONE Group Hospitality

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen purchased 191,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $718,443.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,271.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 801,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 209,985 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.