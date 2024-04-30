OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.22

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.22 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 386,868 shares trading hands.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £43.08 million, a PE ratio of 358.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

