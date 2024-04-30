Ovintiv (OVV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of C$1.90 per share for the quarter.
Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion.
Ovintiv Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OVV stock opened at C$73.09 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.63. The stock has a market cap of C$19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
