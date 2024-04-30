Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.09% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. On average, analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

NYSE PSBD opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

PSBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSBD

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.