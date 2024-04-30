Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $615.76

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.76 ($7.73) and traded as high as GBX 715 ($8.98). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 715 ($8.98), with a volume of 462,851 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 674.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.

Insider Transactions at Paragon Banking Group

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Peter Hill bought 248 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,678.96 ($2,108.98). In other news, insider Peter Hill bought 248 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £1,678.96 ($2,108.98). Also, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 475 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,158.75 ($3,967.78). Insiders have bought 7,264 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

Further Reading

