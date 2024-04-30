Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 208,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 38,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.