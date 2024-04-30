PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.27

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.44. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 13,262 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.70 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark T. Behrman acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $74,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,704 shares in the company, valued at $559,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $87,920. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

