PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.67. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 227,786 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 29,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

