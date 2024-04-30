PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.78

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.78 and traded as low as $12.67. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 227,786 shares.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
