Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

