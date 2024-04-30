Power Integrations (POWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.9 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,411 shares of company stock worth $4,203,262 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.