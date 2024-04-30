ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.67

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as high as $34.47. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 883,531 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $226,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at $259,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

