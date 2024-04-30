Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Mark Zeptner Sells 691,503 Shares

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Zeptner sold 691,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.39), for a total value of A$1,459,071.33 ($959,915.35).
Ramelius Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Ramelius Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ramelius Resources
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Ramelius Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramelius Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.