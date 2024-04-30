Raymond James & Associates Buys 315 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2278 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

