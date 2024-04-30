Raymond James & Associates Buys New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 259,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 98,253 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 198,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWX opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.