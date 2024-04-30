Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $65,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

