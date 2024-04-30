Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $153.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

