Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,612,000 after buying an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 41.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142,344 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 241,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,245,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.