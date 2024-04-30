Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 556.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 402.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

