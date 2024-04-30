Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 141.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 819,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 480,372 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,449.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 345,626 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

