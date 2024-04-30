Raymond James & Associates Sells 798,189 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 265.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

