Raymond James & Associates Takes $264,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.72 and its 200 day moving average is $166.06. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $143.49 and a 12-month high of $180.20.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

