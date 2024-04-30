Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUEM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $255.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

