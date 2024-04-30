Real Brokerage (REAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Real Brokerage Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Real Brokerage stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $667.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
