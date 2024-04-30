Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,470,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 811,174 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

