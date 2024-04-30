Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares traded.

Renegade Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.

About Renegade Gold

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

