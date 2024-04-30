Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.64. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 10,978 shares trading hands.
Research Frontiers Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Research Frontiers
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.