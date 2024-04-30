Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.64. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 10,978 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Frontiers stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.22% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

