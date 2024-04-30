RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Cecilia McAnulty Buys 5,077 Shares

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($24.73) per share, with a total value of £99,966.13 ($125,569.82).

Shares of LON RCP opened at GBX 1,977 ($24.83) on Tuesday. RIT Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,341.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,786 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,802.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a GBX 19.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,585.03%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

