RM (LON:RM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $59.64

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.64 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.97). RM shares last traded at GBX 73.75 ($0.93), with a volume of 103,683 shares changing hands.

RM Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 393.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.28 million, a PE ratio of -142.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Humphrey bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($22,233.39). In other news, insider Christopher Humphrey bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,700 ($22,233.39). Also, insider Simon Goodwin purchased 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £492.80 ($619.02). 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

