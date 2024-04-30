Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $416.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 416 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 394 ($4.95). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.14), with a volume of 41,394 shares traded.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £295.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,168.57, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 6,857.14%.

Insider Activity at Robert Walters

About Robert Walters

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £27,230 ($34,204.25). 19.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.