RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) CEO Gregory Hayes Sells 89,762 Shares

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RTX Trading Up 1.0 %

RTX opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

