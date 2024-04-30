Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider Thomas M. Havens Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of R opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $123.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

