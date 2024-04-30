Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider Thomas M. Havens Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ryder System Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of R opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.60 and a 52-week high of $123.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.40.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
