Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $779.78

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 779.78 ($9.80) and traded as low as GBX 764.50 ($9.60). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 783.50 ($9.84), with a volume of 213,447 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 779.78.

In related news, insider Andy Jones sold 34,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.95), for a total value of £273,319.20 ($343,322.70). Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

