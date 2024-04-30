Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.20 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 9.55 ($0.12), with a volume of 198,395 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.20. The company has a market cap of £90.93 million, a P/E ratio of -955.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease. Its product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine that is in Phase II for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer.

