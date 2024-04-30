Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,295 shares of company stock worth $3,707,595. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

