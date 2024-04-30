Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.65

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.65 and traded as high as C$21.99. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$21.88, with a volume of 157,392 shares changing hands.
Seabridge Gold Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.65.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
