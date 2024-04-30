Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

SXT opened at $72.71 on Monday. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,486.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.