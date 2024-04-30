Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.82). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.79), with a volume of 3,258 shares changing hands.
Shore Capital Group Trading Up 43.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £48.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.50.
Shore Capital Group Company Profile
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shore Capital Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.