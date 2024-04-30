Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Expands By 6.2%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,035,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,857,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,356.0 days.
Amplifon Price Performance
AMFPF opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.42.
Amplifon Company Profile
