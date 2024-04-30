Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Grows By 6.0%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,395.0 days.

ARB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARBFF opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. ARB has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

ARB Company Profile

Featured Stories

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

