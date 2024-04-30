Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Grows By 6.0%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,395.0 days.
ARB Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARBFF opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. ARB has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.
ARB Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARB
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.