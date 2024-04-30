SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.22

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.22 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33). SIG shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 2,354,279 shares trading hands.

SIG Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.22. The stock has a market cap of £307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at SIG

In other news, insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total value of £131,465.60 ($165,137.04). In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($25,499.31). Insiders own 19.48% of the company's stock.

About SIG

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

