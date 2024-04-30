Sigma Planning Corp Has $218,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.