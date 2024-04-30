Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.85 million.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$939.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.08. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$21.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lowered Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Country Canada

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Further Reading

