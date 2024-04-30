Sondrel (LON:SND) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.44 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,924,069 shares trading hands.

Sondrel Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sondrel Company Profile

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

Further Reading

