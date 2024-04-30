SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XHE opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $99.68.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.